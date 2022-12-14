Man in gray Mazda terrorizes Monona neighborhood with reckless driving, police say

Residents of a Monona neighborhood near Monona Drive were terrorized Tuesday by a reckless driver in a gray Mazda who struck trash cans and drove across residential lawns, Monona police said.

At about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Monona police were alerted to the Mazda driving recklessly, with the incident being captured on a resident's security camera before being seen headed into a park.

As officers investigated the area they received additional reports of a gray Mazda, this time stealing mail out of residents mailboxes, according to police.

Police then deployed a a tire deflation device in an attempt to stop the Mazda. The vehicle continued fleeing however, swerving towards squad cars before striking a car at the intersection between Monona Drive and Owens Road, police says.

The vehicle was eventually stopped at the intersection between Monona Drive and Frost Woods Road, where the driver, Justin A. Harlow, 29, was arrested.

Harlow was taken into custody on a probation warrant with further charges pending, Monona police said.

