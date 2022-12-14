 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Man in gray Mazda terrorizes Monona neighborhood with reckless driving, police say

Police lights
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL

Residents of a Monona neighborhood near Monona Drive were terrorized Tuesday by a reckless driver in a gray Mazda who struck trash cans and drove across residential lawns, Monona police said.

At about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Monona police were alerted to the Mazda driving recklessly, with the incident being captured on a resident's security camera before being seen headed into a park.

It’s easy to prevent being a victim of car-related thefts. Here are some steps to help prevent your contents from being stolen from your vehicle.

As officers investigated the area they received additional reports of a gray Mazda, this time stealing mail out of residents mailboxes, according to police.

Police then deployed a a tire deflation device in an attempt to stop the Mazda. The vehicle continued fleeing however, swerving towards squad cars before striking a car at the intersection between Monona Drive and Owens Road, police says.

The vehicle was eventually stopped at the intersection between Monona Drive and Frost Woods Road, where the driver, Justin A. Harlow, 29, was arrested.

People are also reading…

Harlow was taken into custody on a probation warrant with further charges pending, Monona police said.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Zelensky ways war in Ukraine would end if Putin dropped dead

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics