Man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after ‘heroic’ bystanders pull him from Yahara River, authorities say

A man was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries after bystanders pulled him from the Yahara River on Tuesday afternoon, the Monona Fire Department reported.
At about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Monona police and fire personnel were sent to the 300 block of West Broadway near Lottes Park on the Yahara River on a report of a person in the water, Fire Chief Jeremy McMullen said in a report.
The first units arrived is less than three minutes and found a man who had been underwater for several minutes, but was out of the water due to the “heroic actions” of bystanders before emergency personnel arrived, McMullen said.
Paramedics began treating the man for his life-threatening injuries and took him to a local hospital, McMullen said.
No information was immediately available on the man’s condition on Wednesday.
“We want to specifically thank the brave bystanders who did not hesitate to jump in and help save his life,” McMullen said.
[Correction: An earlier version of this story had the wrong day of the incident.]
