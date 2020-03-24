Man hospitalized with deep cut to hand after acquaintance pulls box cutter on him on North Side, Madison police say

A man was hospitalized with a deep cut to his hand after an acquaintance pulled a box cutter on him on the North Side on Monday night, Madison police reported.

The 44-year-old Madison man’s alleged assailant, Roy L. Wade, 27, of Madison, was arrested on tentative charges of second-degree reckless endangering safety, substantial battery, and three counts of bail jumping, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

The 44-year-old man told police he was in a car with Wade when Wade pulled out a box cutter and put it to his throat while they were parked outside of a business in the 1700 block of Northport Drive about 11:30 p.m. Monday, DeSpain said.

The man said he grabbed for the box cutter and ended up with a deep cut to his hand. He was taken by ambulance to a hospital where he needed 10 stitches to close the wound, DeSpain said.

Police located Wade in the 3700 block of Karstens Drive and arrested him, DeSpain said.

