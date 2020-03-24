You are the owner of this article.
Man hospitalized with deep cut to hand after acquaintance pulls box cutter on him on North Side, Madison police say

Roy L. Wade booking photo

Roy L. Wade.

 Dane County Sheriff's Office

A man was hospitalized with a deep cut to his hand after an acquaintance pulled a box cutter on him on the North Side on Monday night, Madison police reported.

The 44-year-old Madison man’s alleged assailant, Roy L. Wade, 27, of Madison, was arrested on tentative charges of second-degree reckless endangering safety, substantial battery, and three counts of bail jumping, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

The 44-year-old man told police he was in a car with Wade when Wade pulled out a box cutter and put it to his throat while they were parked outside of a business in the 1700 block of Northport Drive about 11:30 p.m. Monday, DeSpain said.

The man said he grabbed for the box cutter and ended up with a deep cut to his hand. He was taken by ambulance to a hospital where he needed 10 stitches to close the wound, DeSpain said.

Police located Wade in the 3700 block of Karstens Drive and arrested him, DeSpain said.

