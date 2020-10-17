Man hospitalized in Middleton stabbing, suspect in custody, police say

A man is in the hospital after a stabbing in Middleton on Friday night, and the suspect is in custody, according to the Middleton Police Department.

Officers were called to a reported disturbance in a parking lot at 2128 Allen Blvd. around 10:10 p.m., the police department said in a statement, which turned out to be a stabbing.

"This is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community," the statement said. "If you have any information in reference to this incident please contact the Middleton Police Department."

The victim, who is in his 30s, is stable, according to police, and the suspect is a man also in his 30s.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.