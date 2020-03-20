You are the owner of this article.
Man hospitalized, faces possible fifth OWI after crashing into apartment building on South Side, Madison police say

A man was hospitalized and faces a tentative fifth operating while intoxicated charge after crashing into his apartment building on the South Side on Thursday night, Madison police said.

The man drove his car into the building in the 900 block of West Badger Road about 6:30 p.m. Thursday, with the primary damage to the man’s apartment, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said.

The majority of the building remained stable so other residents could stay in their apartments, DeSpain said.

The 50-year-old man was admitted to a hospital with a head injury, DeSpain said.

Police have probable cause to arrest him for alleged fifth-offense drunken driving, and his name will be released after he is formally arrested, DeSpain said.

