Man hospitalized, faces fifth OWI after crashing into apartment building on South Side, Madison police say

A man was hospitalized and faces his fifth OWI after crashing into his apartment building on the South Side on Thursday night, Madison police reported.

The man drove his car into the building in the 900 block of West Badger Road about 6:30 p.m. Thursday, with the primary damage to the man’s apartment, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The majority of the building remained stable so other residents could stay in their apartments, DeSpain said.

The 50-year-old man was admitted to a hospital with a head injury, DeSpain said.

Police have probably cause to arrest him for fifth offense of drunken driving, and his name will be released after he is formally arrested, DeSpain said.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.