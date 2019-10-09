A 23-year-old man was hospitalized Tuesday night after his 16-year-old brother shot him in the arm in Sun Prairie, police reported.
Police were called to apartment 311 of the 300 building of the Element on Main apartment complex, 311 Park Circle, at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday on a report of a shooting, Lt. Kevin Konopacki said in a statement.
Officers found the man with handgun shot wound to his left upper arm, and he was taken to a hospital where he was in stable condition, Konopacki said.
The man told police his brother was the shooter, but was not willing to provide further information, Konopacki said.
With the help of the Fond Du Lac County Sheriff’s Department, the 16-year-old was taken into custody during a traffic stop in Fond du Lac County, Konopacki said.
The teen was taken to the Dane County Juvenile Reception Center and is tentatively being charged with first-degree reckless endangering safety, Konopacki said.
Anyone with further information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the Sun Prairie Police Department at its non-emergency line 608-837-7336, or anonymously at 608-837-6300.