A man was hospitalized after he was stabbed on the North Side early Thursday morning, Madison police reported.
Officers were dispatched to the 2500 block of Monterey Drive about 1:10 a.m. and a man told police he had been stabbed as he walked by a group of people, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.
The man was taken to the hospital with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening, Fryer said.
No arrests have been made, Fryer said.
Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.
