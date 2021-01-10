Man hospitalized after shooting himself in leg, Sun Prairie police say

A 31-year-old man was hospitalized Sunday after shooting himself in the parking lot of a Nitty Gritty restaurant, Sun Prairie police said.

Police received a report of a man with a gunshot wound just after 1:20 a.m. in the parking lot of 311 Linnerud Drive in Sun Prairie, Sgt. Ryahn Smith said in a statement.

Smith said police believe the man accidentally shot himself. The investigation is still active.

The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He was in "stable condition" Sunday afternoon, Smith said. Police did not reveal the man's name.

