Man hospitalized after running stop sign, getting broadsided by garbage truck, Dane County authorities say

A man was hospitalized after running a stop sign and getting broadsided by a garbage truck on Tuesday morning, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The crash happened shortly after 8 a.m. Tuesday at Highway TT and Ridge Road, in the town of Sun Prairie between Sun Prairie and Marshall, sheriff’s office spokesperson Elise Schaffer said in a statement.

Phillip J. Pulvermacher, 41, was driving a pick-up truck and failed to stop at a stop sign before entering the intersection of TT and Ridge Road, where he was broadsided by a Waste Management truck heading east on TT, Schaffer said.

Pulvermacher was ejected from his pick-up and taken by Sun Prairie EMS to a local hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries, Schaffer said, adding that he will be cited for failure to stop and not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Waste Management truck, Desmond R. McKnight, 43, was not injured, Schaffer said.