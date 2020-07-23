Man hospitalized after crashing motorcycle into parked vehicle Downtown, Madison police say

Witnesses told police that the motorcyclist was having difficulty negotiating a curve at East Dayton Street and North Pinckney Street prior to crashing and striking a parked vehicle shortly before 7:45 p.m., Sgt. Richard Wipperfurth said in a statement.

Witnesses said the man was wearing a helmet, though he was he was unconscious when police arrived. He was taken to a local hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life threatening, Wipperfurth said.