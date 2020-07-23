You are the owner of this article.
Man hospitalized after crashing motorcycle into parked vehicle Downtown, Madison police say
Man hospitalized after crashing motorcycle into parked vehicle Downtown, Madison police say

A 33-year-old man was hospitalized after crashing his motorcycle into a parked vehicle Downtown on Wednesday night, Madison police reported.

Witnesses told police that the motorcyclist was having difficulty negotiating a curve at East Dayton Street and North Pinckney Street prior to crashing and striking a parked vehicle shortly before 7:45 p.m., Sgt. Richard Wipperfurth said in a statement.

Witnesses said the man was wearing a helmet, though he was he was unconscious when police arrived. He was taken to a local hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life threatening, Wipperfurth said.

Home shot up, fatal I-94 crash top recent notable crimes in Madison area

