Man hospitalized after being shot on Far East Side, Madison police say

A man was hospitalized after being shot on the Far East Side on Tuesday afternoon, Madison police reported.

Police were dispatched to the 5900 block of Milwaukee Street shortly after 2 p.m. Tuesday on a report of a man who was shot, Madison police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

The man was hospitalized with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, DeSpain said.

Police don’t believe the shooting was random and the investigation is ongoing, DeSpain said.

No further details were released.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

