Man holds knife to neck of Walgreens employee, has standoff with Madison police, MPD says

A man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after he allegedly held a knife to the neck of a Walgreens employee and had an hour-and-a-half long standoff with Madison police at an Far East Side apartment.

The suspected robber, Julius Goodwin III, 46, stole items from the Walgreens at 4518 Cottage Grove Road just before 11 a.m., according to police.

"He definitely pulled a knife while he was in this pharmacy," Madison police spokesman Joel DeSpain said.

Goodwin fled to a nearby apartment on Vernon Avenue. Witnesses and surveillance video helped police intercept Goodwin at the apartment shortly after 11 a.m., DeSpain said.

After a standoff that lasted about an hour and a half, negotiators from the Madison Police Department were able to convince Goodwin to come out peacefully. Police recovered a knife.

At about 12:30 p.m., Goodwin was arrested for armed robbery, second degree recklessly endangering safety and a parole violation.

Goodwin has several felonies on his record, including substantial battery, burglary and possession with intent to deliver cocaine.

