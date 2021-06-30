 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man hits woman, steals her backpack and glasses Downtown, Madison police say
alert top story

Man hits woman, steals her backpack and glasses Downtown, Madison police say

Police lights with wording, generic file photo

A woman was tying her shoe while waiting for the bus Wednesday night when a man came up to her, hit her and robbed her Downtown, Madison police say. 

Officers responded to the robbery in the 100 block of North Butler Street around 4:10 p.m., according to the Madison Police Department. The woman was not injured during the incident. 

Tips for pickpocket prevention

The woman told police that the man fled on foot. He took her backpack and glasses with her, police said. 

The man, who is still at large, is described as a roughly 45-year-old Black man wearing a black shirt and light blue pants, police said. Anyone with information is asked to call (608) 255-2345 or (608) 266-6014. 

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics