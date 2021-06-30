Man hits woman, steals her backpack and glasses Downtown, Madison police say

A woman was tying her shoe while waiting for the bus Wednesday night when a man came up to her, hit her and robbed her Downtown, Madison police say.

Officers responded to the robbery in the 100 block of North Butler Street around 4:10 p.m., according to the Madison Police Department. The woman was not injured during the incident.

The woman told police that the man fled on foot. He took her backpack and glasses with her, police said.

The man, who is still at large, is described as a roughly 45-year-old Black man wearing a black shirt and light blue pants, police said. Anyone with information is asked to call (608) 255-2345 or (608) 266-6014.

