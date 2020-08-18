Man hit in head with hatchet during fight on East Side, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 42-year-old man was taken to the hospital after getting hit in the head with a hatchet by another man on the East Side early Monday morning, Madison police said.

The suspect, a 53-year-old man, was taken to the Dane County Jail on a tentative charge of substantial battery, according to the Madison Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of a person with with a hatchet in the 1800 block of Roth Street around 12:20 a.m., police reported. They arrived to find the two men arguing.

Police said the argument seemed to be over the theft of something. The 53-year-old man hit the victim in the head with the back end of the hatchet, police reported.

The victim's wound was not life threatening. He was treated and released from the hospital, police said.

