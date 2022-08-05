 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man hit by semi after stepping into Highway 18 traffic lane, Iowa County authorities say

A man was hit by a semi-tractor trailer after stepping into a traffic lane of Highway 18 in Iowa County on Thursday afternoon, authorities reported.

Shortly before 2:45 p.m. Thursday, the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a crash involving a semi and a pedestrian near the intersection of Highway 18 and Whitson Road, Sgt. Mitch Schauff said in a statement.

Investigators determined that Deunta Coleman was walking on the eastbound shoulder of Highway 18 and stepped into the eastbound lane on traffic and was hit by an eastbound semi driven by Cody Quam, Schauff said.

Coleman was taken by MedFlight helicopter to University Hospital, Schauff said, and his condition was not available.

Quam and his passenger were not injured, Schauff said.

The investigation is continuing, Schauff said.

