A 27-year-old man was held at gunpoint then robbed of his wallet, phone and keys on the Near East Side early Sunday, according to police.
The man was walking home from the bars on Williamson Street around 1 a.m. when two men approached him from behind, according to Madison Police Chief Mike Koval's daily blog.
One of the men held a gun to his head, while the other pointed a gun to his back as they demanded his possessions, Koval said. The two men then ran away.
Officers set up a K9 track and located a man that matched the description of one of the robbers. But the victim was not sure if the man police found was one of the robbers or not, Koval said. Officers cited him for resisting police.
Police also tried to find the victim's phone through a location tracker, but the results were "inconclusive," Koval said.