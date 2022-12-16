Man has gun pointed at him after accidentally cutting off other driver at roundabout, police say

Madison police are investigating a road rage incident from Thursday afternoon near the North Thompson roundabout on Lien Road in which a driver pointed a gun at a man, spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said.

At around 4 p.m. Thursday, police arrived to the area around North Thompson and Wayridge drives in response to a call from a driver who said a gun was flashed at him at the roundabout, according to Fryer.

The man said he was traveling east on Lien Road when he accidentally cut off another vehicle. The driver of the other vehicle then reportedly yelled something before pointing a gun at the man, police said.

No one was injured and no arrests have been made, according to Fryer.

The investigation is ongoing.

