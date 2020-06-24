Man grazed in head in SUV-to-car shooting on East Side, Madison police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A man was grazed in the head by a bullet in an SUV-to-car shooting on the East Side Tuesday night, Madison police said.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

The 18-year-old Madison man was taken to a hospital after suffering a graze wound in what detectives believe was a targeted shooting, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

The man told police he was a passenger in a car that was driving on South Stoughton Road near Cottage Grove Road about 7:45 p.m. when an SUV came up recklessly from behind and he saw “sparks” coming from both sides of the SUV, DeSpain said.

The man told police it appeared more than one gun was being fired. He described the SUV as dark, and possibly a Volkswagen, DeSpain said.

The 18-year-old Madison man was taken to a hospital.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.