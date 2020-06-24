Man grazed in head in SUV-to-car shooting on East Side, Madison police say

A man was grazed in the head by a bullet in an SUV-to-car shooting on the East Side Tuesday night, Madison police said.
The 18-year-old Madison man was taken to a hospital after suffering a graze wound in what detectives believe was a targeted shooting, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.
The man told police he was a passenger in a car that was driving on South Stoughton Road near Cottage Grove Road about 7:45 p.m. when an SUV came up recklessly from behind and he saw “sparks” coming from both sides of the SUV, DeSpain said.
The man told police it appeared more than one gun was being fired. He described the SUV as dark, and possibly a Volkswagen, DeSpain said.
