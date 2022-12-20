Man given 17 years in prison for robberies committed during 12-day crime spree in 2021

A man who went on a multiday crime spree of armed robberies and alleged sexual assaults last year was sentenced to 17 years in prison by a Dane County judge on Tuesday.

The crimes that prosecutors called an "incredible pattern of behavior" began the day after Rondino Fleming, 30, of Madison, posted $8,500 bail in September 2021 on charges of sexual assault, bank robbery and kidnapping.

Over the ensuing 12 days, Fleming cut off his GPS ankle monitor and robbed five businesses and two banks and allegedly sexually assaulted a masseuse and a 67-year-old woman in a hotel room.

Tuesday's sentence was for battery, kidnapping, armed bank-robbery and armed robbery charges Fleming pleaded guilty to earlier this year. The sexual assault cases remain open.

Assistant District Attorney Tim Helmberger noted the court system had given Fleming every opportunity to rehabilitate himself and seek treatment for mental health issues. Instead, after having his bond reduced for a second time, Fleming posted it and went on a crime spree "the likes Dane County has rarely seen," he said.

Judge Nicholas McNamara said his previous decisions to lower Fleming's bond were "not the best thing" for Fleming and "they certainly weren't the best thing for the community."

In 2019, Fleming walked out of the county's work-release facility and sexually assaulted a woman he had a history of victimizing.

With time already served in the Dane County Jail, Fleming will actually spend 15½ years in state prison, followed by 10 years of supervised release.

As a part of his guilty plea, other charges for first-degree sexual assault and armed robbery were dismissed but considered by the judge during sentencing.

Fleming's attorney, Tim Kiefer, asked the court to give his client seven years in prison, arguing that the mental health system had failed him.

"When you look at his record, it is all driven by the mental health issues that he's had," Kiefer said.

While Fleming routinely declined mental health services offered to him by the court, such behavior is common for those struggling with mental illness, Kiefer said.

Fleming's father also testified on Tuesday that mental illness is common in their family.