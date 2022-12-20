Man given 17 years in prison for part of armed robbery, sex assault crime spree

A man who allegedly went on a multi-day crime spree of armed robberies and sexual assaults last year was sentenced to 17 years in prison by a Dane County judge on Tuesday.

The series of crimes that prosecutors called an "incredible pattern of behavior" began the day after Rondino Fleming, 30, of Madison, posted an $8,500 bail last September for pending charges of violent crimes including sexual assault, bank robbery and kidnapping.

Over the ensuing 12 days, Fleming robbed five businesses and two banks and allegedly sexually assaulted a masseuse and a 67-year-old woman in a hotel room.

The 30-year-old also cut off his GPS ankle monitor. Fleming had previously escaped from the low-security William H. Ferris Huber center in 2019 and went on to sexually assault a woman he already had a history of victimizing.

Assistant District Attorney Tim Helmberger noted that the court system had given Fleming every opportunity to rehabilitate himself and seek treatment for mental health issues. When Fleming got his second bail reduction and posted it, he went on a crime spree "the likes Dane County has rarely seen," Helmberger said.

Judge Nicholas McNamara, who twice ordered Fleming's bond in his previous cases, said that his previous decisions were "not the best thing" for Fleming.

"They certainly weren't the best thing for the community," McNamara said.

Earlier this year, Fleming pled guilty to two battery charges, kidnapping, three bank robbery charges with a weapon and another armed robbery charge with a weapon.

His 17-year sentence will be reduced to 15 and a half years due to the time he's already spent in jail. Fleming will face ten years of supervision once he's released in his mid-forties.

Fleming still has two cases open stemming from the alleged sexual assaults he committed during his September 2021 crime spree.

As a part of his guilty plea, he had other charges dismissed but read in, including first-degree sexual assault and armed robbery.

Fleming's attorney, Tim Kiefer, asked the court to give his client seven years in prison, arguing that the mental health system had failed him.

"When you look at his record, it is all driven by the mental health issues that he's had," Kiefer said.

While Fleming routinely declined mental health services offered to him but the court, such behavior is common for those struggling with mental illness, Kiefer said.

Fleming's father also testified on Tuesday that mental illness is common in their family.