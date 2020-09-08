 Skip to main content
Man, girl hospitalized after crash of motorcycle into parked car in Stoughton, police say
A man and a girl were hospitalize after a crash of their motorcycle into a parked car on Sunday night in Stoughton, police reported.

Stoughton police, fire and EMS responded to the crash in the 1300 block of East South Street about 7 p.m., Sgt. Patrick Frisch said in a statement.

They found a 45-year-old man and a 10-year-old girl, with the man taken to University Hospital and the girl to Stoughton Hospital and then by MedFlight helicopter University Hospital, Frisch said.

Neither were wearing helmets at the time of the crash, which remains under investigation, Frisch said.

