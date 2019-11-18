A Madison man who shot another man who had allegedly just stabbed him in the head at Madison's only strip club last year was spared prison Monday but will serve several months in jail and up to four years of probation.
Cole W. Foster, 36, was found guilty in August of first-degree reckless injury and other charges after firing two shots at Visions Nightclub, 3554 E. Washington Ave., on Dec. 9, seriously injuring Dashawn M. Robert, 43, of Milwaukee, and causing minor injuries to three others.
Dane County Circuit Judge John Hyland said the attack Foster endured, allegedly at the hands of Robert, is what "keeps him from going to prison." He also pointed to his relatively minor criminal history and ability to stay out of trouble while out on bond awaiting the end of his case.
He sentenced him to 10 months in jail with work-release privileges, but with time off for good behavior and for time already served after his arrest, he is likely to serve about eight months. He was also sentenced to four years of probation, but could be released after three with good behavior.
Foster has testified that he was acting in self-defense when he fired on Robert, who is charged with first-degree reckless injury. He said Monday that he thinks about the incident everyday but "I was under attack when it all happened. ... All I was doing was defending myself."
None of the victims in the case spoke at Foster's sentencing hearing, but Foster's friend, Jason Kladehall, told the court that he'd never known Foster to be the aggressor.
"The situation went further than it should have," he said, but "just imagine how you'd feel if you had a guy coming after you."
Assistant District Attorney Dan Hess had argued that Foster should receive a four-year prison sentence and four years of extended supervision, saying Foster chose to retaliate after he'd been attacked.
"He should have left and allowed law enforcement to do what it's supposed to do in protecting its citizens," he said.
Foster's attorney, Anthony Delyea, called the state's sentencing recommendation "ridiculously harsh" and asked whether it was necessary to send his client to prison to protect the public from him.
"Not unless they stab them in the head first," he said.
The Visions shooting was cited as the "last straw" prompting the Madison City Attorney's Office in August to ask the City Council to revoke Visions' alcohol and adult entertainment licenses. The attorney's office and the club reached an agreement last month that would shut the club down for 90 days beginning Jan. 1 but allow it to stay open in the long term.