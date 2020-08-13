You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man gets into fight over electric scooter, steals Uber driver's SUV instead, Madison police say
alert top story

Man gets into fight over electric scooter, steals Uber driver's SUV instead, Madison police say

{{featured_button_text}}
Police lights siren
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

A Minnesota man allegedly knocked a Madison man unconscious while trying to steal the victim's electric scooter and then instead briefly stole an Uber driver's SUV on State Street in Madison Tuesday evening, police said.

Maurice Green

Green

Maurice Green, 38, was arrested on tentative charges of substantial battery, disorderly conduct and operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent for the incidents, which happened around 9:15 p.m., the Madison Police Department said. 

The Madison man, 36, was taken to the hospital with a chipped tooth and broken clavicle, police said. 

The victim told police that Green had tried to steal his electric scooter, which had been parked outside of a bar in the 300 block of State Street. He chased after Green, who he said punched him. The victim told police he fell and hit his head on the pavement. 

After the altercation, Green stole a 58-year-old Madison woman's Honda CR-V, the woman told police. She had briefly gone into a restaurant near Gilman and State Street to pick up an Uber Eats delivery when she saw Green get into her SUV and drive away. 

The woman and others yelled for Green to stop, and he drove a short distance before abandoning the SUV, police said. 

Officers used surveillance footage to identify Green and arrest him. Green was taken to the Dane County Jail. 

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics