Man gets into fight over electric scooter, steals Uber driver's SUV instead, Madison police say

A Minnesota man allegedly knocked a Madison man unconscious while trying to steal the victim's electric scooter and then instead briefly stole an Uber driver's SUV on State Street in Madison Tuesday evening, police said.
Maurice Green, 38, was arrested on tentative charges of substantial battery, disorderly conduct and operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent for the incidents, which happened around 9:15 p.m., the Madison Police Department said.
The Madison man, 36, was taken to the hospital with a chipped tooth and broken clavicle, police said.
The victim told police that Green had tried to steal his electric scooter, which had been parked outside of a bar in the 300 block of State Street. He chased after Green, who he said punched him. The victim told police he fell and hit his head on the pavement.
After the altercation, Green stole a 58-year-old Madison woman's Honda CR-V, the woman told police. She had briefly gone into a restaurant near Gilman and State Street to pick up an Uber Eats delivery when she saw Green get into her SUV and drive away.
The woman and others yelled for Green to stop, and he drove a short distance before abandoning the SUV, police said.
Officers used surveillance footage to identify Green and arrest him. Green was taken to the Dane County Jail.
