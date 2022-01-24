Man gets a year in jail after fatal 2019 hit-and-run crash

A man who fled the scene of a crash that led to another man's death in 2019 was sentenced Monday to a year in jail with work-release privileges after a judge agreed he does not pose a threat to the public and should concentrate on raising his two young children.
Branden R.A. Iler, 24, of Portland, Oregon, pleaded guilty in November to hit-and-run causing death in the Sept. 12, 2019, crash in Madison that caused fatal injuries to Darrell Sunderlage, 60, of Brooklyn. Sunderlage died three days later at UW Hospital. Iler was living in Madison at the time.
It was dark and raining heavily at the time of the crash on Northport Drive between Dryden Drive and North Sherman Avenue, according to Iler's attorney, Michael Covey, although the criminal complaint in the case notes a witness said Sunderlage was crossing in the crosswalk with flashing light activated and that Iler was going about 50 mph.
Iler had been driving home from work at a restaurant and while he had had one drink after his shift, he was not intoxicated, Covey said. He acknowledged to Judge Josann Reynolds that his client was driving on a revoked license, typically considered a minor offense.
Where Iler went wrong was in leaving the scene, Reynolds, Covey and assistant district attorney Lexi Keyes agreed.
"If he had stopped, I don't know if we would be here," Keyes said, "even if the victim had died."
Instead, despite an impact strong enough to "spiderweb" his windshield and dent his vehicle's hood, Iler kept going, Keyes said, and in the days after dumped the car at a dealership and went to Portland, where he has family. He later turned himself in.
Because of those aggravating factors, Keyes said, "the public expects prison at this point." She asked Reynolds to impose a six-year prison sentence followed by six years of supervision.
Covey, though, pointed to his client's strong work history and efforts to raise his two children and said his September arrest for drunken driving in Oregon came because he was passed out drunk in a parking lot — behavior that he said is consistent with Iler's attempts to numb with alcohol the guilt and emotional trauma he's experienced from killing Sunderlage.
"His remorse on this is profound and real," he said of Iler, whose decision to flee the scene wasn't because he didn't care about the victim, but because he "panicked" and was "terrified and shocked." He asked that Iler be given three years of probation with nine to 12 months in jail.
Iler told Reynolds that he was "deeply sorry" for the crash. "I beg you don't punish my kids for the mistake that I made," he told her. "It's going to weigh on my heart forever."
Technically, Reynolds sentenced Iler to three years in prison and three years of extended supervision before suspending the sentence and sentencing him to four years of probation, with the year of jail a condition of probation. He will be able to serve the time in Oregon. He is also being required to remain sober and to be working, going to school or getting treatment 40 hours a week, or risk being sent to prison.
