Man gets a year in jail after fatal 2019 hit-and-run accident

Where Iler went wrong was in leaving the scene, Reynolds, Covey and assistant district attorney Lexi Keyes agreed.

"If he had stopped, I don't know if we would be here," Keyes said, "even if the victim had died."

Instead, despite an impact strong enough to "spiderweb" his windshield and dent his vehicle's hood, Iler kept going, Keyes said, and in the days after dumped the car at a dealership and went to Portland, where he has family. He later turned himself in.

Because of those aggravating factors, Keyes said, "the public expects prison at this point." She asked Reynolds to impose a six-year prison sentence followed by six years of supervision.

Covey, though, pointed to his client's strong work history and efforts to raise his two children and said his September arrest for drunken driving in Oregon came because he was passed out drunk in a parking lot — behavior that he said is consistent with Iler's attempts to numb with alcohol the guilt and emotional trauma he's experienced from killing Sunderlage.