Man gets 8-year prison sentence for OWI homicide last year in Windsor

In March, King pleaded guilty to homicide by drunken driving and second-degree reckless endangerment. McNamara sentenced him to eight years in prison and four years of extended supervision for the homicide conviction, and a concurrent three years in prison for the reckless endangerment.

McNamara gave King credit for bringing the case to a rapid conclusion and not taking the case to a trial in which the evidence against him would have been strong.

But he called the circumstances that led to Ranck's death "so senseless."

The homicide sentence, McNamara said, was the first he had issued since the state Legislature in 2019 implemented a five-year presumptive minimum sentence for OWI homicide. While it's not a mandatory minimum, the law requires a judge to explain why a compelling reason exists to sentence someone below the five-year threshold.

For King's former wife, Sarah Simmons-King, the crash was "the end of a terrible roller coaster" for herself and her children, as King's addictions took hold of his life and led to incessant lying and erratic behavior. Before, she said, he had been a humble, hard-working man, putting himself through college in his 20s, then working his way to a management position at work and a master's degree.