Man gets 3 years of probation, ordered to pay $5,000 for helping tear down Capitol Square statues

A man police said helped tear down a pair of iconic statues on Capitol Square as part of a string of destructive racial justice protests two years ago pleaded guilty to one felony count Wednesday and was sentenced to three years of probation and ordered to pay $5,000 in restitution.

Jacob K. Capps, 28, of Madison, pleaded guilty to felony criminal damage to property as a party to a crime for helping to tear down the “Forward” statue at the top of State Street on the night of June 23, 2020. As part of a deal with prosecutors, a second felony count for helping to take down the statue of abolitionist Col. Hans Christian Heg that same night was dismissed, but “read in,” meaning restitution could be ordered on that count as well.

The $5,000 Capps was ordered to pay amounts to $2,500 for each statue, both of which have since been repaired and replaced.

“This was a very challenging time in our community,” Judge Josann Reynolds said. “But these were poor choices.”

Capps declined to explain his behavior or comment on his plea when Reynolds gave him the opportunity Wednesday, and on the advice of his attorney, Payal Khandhar, declined to comment to the Wisconsin State Journal after the hearing.

Khandhar told Reynolds that her client was one of many people involved in destroying the statues but was more easily identified because of his many tattoos. She noted that he hadn’t faced any other criminal charges since 2014, was working full time and should not have a problem complying with the terms of his probation. As part of his agreement, he can apply to end his probation after 18 months if he has paid the $5,000.

According to the criminal complaint in the case, video surveillance showed Capps among the people pulling on a cable to topple “Forward,” and about 20 minutes later was trying to attach a chain to the back of a Nissan Murano used to pull down the Heg statue and drag it away.

Protests in Madison over the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis began in late May 2020. Protests the night of June 23 were in response to the arrest earlier in the day of local activist Devonere Johnson, who has since been convicted in federal court of extortion in connection with trying to extort a business that month.

At least four other people have been charged in connection with the statues’ destruction. At least three of their cases remain open.