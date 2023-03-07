A 26-year-old man was sentenced last week to 3 years in prison and 4 years of extended supervision for his role in a shooting in Fitchburg on May 11, 2021, Fitchburg police reported.

Adonius E. Paul pleaded guilty to discharging a firearm toward another person/vehicle, while charges of recklessly endangering safety and possession of a stolen firearm were dismissed but read in as part of a plea deal.

Paul was arrested just days after the incident in which multiple gunshots were exchanged in an apartment complex parking lot in the 2800 block of Oregon Road and on Oregon Road. No injuries were reported.

A search warrant conducted at an apartment on the 2700 block of Novation Parkway led to finding a stolen gun, Lt. Edward Hartwick said.