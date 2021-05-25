Man gets 2-year sentence in 2019 shooting on East Washington Avenue

A man charged with attempted homicide after of firing his gun from one moving car to another on a well-traveled Far East Side Madison road in 2019 pleaded guilty Tuesday to recklessly endangering safety and was sentenced to two years in prison.

With credit for time served, Michael J. Ware, 35, will serve less than a year, followed by three years of supervision, under a deal with prosecutors. Three other felony charges and nine misdemeanors from a total of four cases going back to 2015 were dismissed, and he pleaded guilty to two misdemeanors — one for criminal damage to property and one for carrying a concealed knife.

Ware fired at least five shots at another car on East Washington Avenue near the Interstate 39-90-94 bridge around 9 p.m. on Dec. 5, 2019, according to the criminal complaint in the case. The Chevy he was driving was later found by Sun Prairie police, still running, abandoned on the Highway 151 north ramp at Main Street. Just outside the car police found an ammunition magazine, and inside were two cellphones, a black baseball cap, a bullet casing and cash.

The Pontiac Grand Prix Ware shot at was found with four bullet holes on its left side and one through its rear window.