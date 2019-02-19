Try 1 month for 99¢
A man giving a cigarette to a stranger in Downtown Madison Monday night was allegedly attacked by the stranger before passersby pulled him off the victim.

Mark Green, 38, no permanent address, was arrested and tentatively charged with battery and impeding breathing by pressure on the throat or neck, Madison police said.

It happened at about 6 p.m. on West Washington Avenue at North Carroll Street near Capitol Square.

"The victim was at the corner, when a stranger asked him for a cigarette," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "The victim obliged, and quickly became the recipient of multiple blows to the face."

The victim fell to the ground and Green got on top of him, allegedly putting both hands around his throat, yelling "You going to die, you look like you got money."

Green then allegedly started banging the man's head on the concrete pavement, the victim unable to breathe, before passersby came to help by pulling Green off the victim.

The victim was not seriously injured.

