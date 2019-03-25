A Madison man stopped by drug agents Friday morning was arrested for allegedly dealing heroin after $6,000 in cash was found in his car, purportedly to buy the drug in Chicago.
Ronald Reed, 50, was tentatively charged with three counts of delivery of heroin and one count of maintaining a drug house, Madison police said.
A second suspect in the case, Martin Armendariz, 53, Madison, was arrested during a separate traffic stop, also on tentative charges of delivery of heroin.
Reed was stop by officers assigned to the Dane County Narcotics Task Force at about 8:40 a.m. Friday near the intersection of Mineral Point Road and Yellowstone Drive.
"The drug agents discovered he had more than $6,000 in his car, and investigators believe he may have been on his way to Chicago to purchase heroin," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
Task force officers and Madison Police gang unit officers searched Reed's apartment on Dunraven Court and allegedly found numerous items associated with drug dealing, including digital scales and packaging used for drug deals.
Football player Quintez Cephus' civil rights case against UW dropped, but likely to be re-filed after sex assault trial
Security guard bitten, scratched by shoplifter, Madison police say
Woman arrested in gas station holdup, Madison police say
Off-duty deputy sees drug suspect at Walmart, leads to arrest, Richland County Sheriff says
'Prolific shoplifter' arrested again, Madison police say
Alleged burglar arrested in second attempt at store in 2 hours, Madison police say
Man tased by Janesville officer, arrested for alleged 7th OWI
Two arrested in Mifflin Street shooting, Madison police say
Two arrested in Mifflin Street shooting, Madison police say
Evansville man arrested for alleged 7th OWI, police say
Mugging suspect arrested a month later, Madison police say
Man allegedly sold drugs to addicts at rehab facility, Madison police say