Heroin

Two Madison men were arrested Friday on tentative charges of allegedly dealing heroin.

 Madison Police Department

A Madison man stopped by drug agents Friday morning was arrested for allegedly dealing heroin after $6,000 in cash was found in his car, purportedly to buy the drug in Chicago.

Ronald Reed, 50, was tentatively charged with three counts of delivery of heroin and one count of maintaining a drug house, Madison police said.

A second suspect in the case, Martin Armendariz, 53, Madison, was arrested during a separate traffic stop, also on tentative charges of delivery of heroin.

Reed was stop by officers assigned to the Dane County Narcotics Task Force at about 8:40 a.m. Friday near the intersection of Mineral Point Road and Yellowstone Drive.

"The drug agents discovered he had more than $6,000 in his car, and investigators believe he may have been on his way to Chicago to purchase heroin," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.

Task force officers and Madison Police gang unit officers searched Reed's apartment on Dunraven Court and allegedly found numerous items associated with drug dealing, including digital scales and packaging used for drug deals.

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

