Man found with gunshot wound on East Side, Madison police say

A man in his 20s was found in a car with a non-life threatening gunshot wound Wednesday evening on the East Side, Madison police said. 

Officers responded to reports of the injured man inside his vehicle at Aberg Avenue and East Washington Avenue around 7 p.m., according to Madison Police. 

The bullet hit the man in one of his lower extremities, Lt. Harrison Zanders said in a statement. 

Zanders said police believe occupants of a four-door sedan targeted the victim. 

