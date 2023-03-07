A man was sentenced to five years in federal prison Tuesday for possessing and intending to sell 106 grams of methamphetamine and almost 5 pounds of marijuana, the U.S. District Attorney's office said.

Martell Mitchum, 36, of Chicago, pleaded guilty in November after first being arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol after a traffic crash in June 2020, authorities say.

Mitchum had crashed in a construction zone on Interstate 90 in Madison, and troopers at the scene searched his car after reportedly smelling marijuana. They also found a loaded handgun, authorities said.