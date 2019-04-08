A Watertown man being looked for after he crashed his car days earlier was found sleeping inside a cooler at a closed country club on Friday.
The unidentified man is being held at the Dodge County Detention Facility on a probation hold, with charges expected sometime this week, Sheriff Dale Schmidt said.
Deputies found a broken window at the Windwood Country Club clubhouse on Friday, and found the man inside the cooler.
The incident started on March 29 when the man was pursued by Watertown police, with the man's vehicle found a day later, crashed on Danbury Drive east of Watertown.
Both law enforcement agencies tried to contact the registered owner without success.
"It was discovered that the suspect had remained at the clubhouse, which was not yet open for business, since the day of the crash," Schmidt said.
Friends and family of the suspect hadn't heard from him for days, so they contacted police on Friday, resulting in the Sheriff's Office expanding the search area.
The Windwood Country Club, which closed for good in December, is about a quarter-mile away from Danbury Drive.
