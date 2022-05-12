Man found passed out in car, arrested for having 2 handguns, Madison police say

A man who was found passed out in a parked car that was running was arrested Saturday morning for allegedly having two handguns in the vehicle, Madison police said.

Albert Hardy, 30, of Madison, was tentatively charged with resisting arrest, carrying a concealed weapon and possessing THC after the incident, Madison police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a Thursday statement.

Officers noticed a running vehicle parked in a lot in the 200 block of Gilman Street around 1:20 a.m. Hardy was passed out in the driver's seat, Fryer said.

When he woke up, he ignored police orders to exit the vehicle and instead kept reaching for items in the car, Fryer said.

Fryer did not specify how police got him out of the vehicle. Officer found two handguns, a loaded magazine and a large amount of marijuana inside the car.

