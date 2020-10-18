Man found overdosing in Warner Park threatened officers and EMS workers with knife, police say

Madison police and Emergency Medical Services personnel responded to reports of a man overdosing on narcotics in Warner Park Saturday evening.

The man was placed in an ambulance where he pulled out a pocket knife and threatened to harm the officers, police spokesman Lt. Kipp Hartman said in a statement.

Officers were able to subdue the man and safely remove the knife, but the man began to spit on officers and EMS workers, Hartman said.

The man was arrested on multiple felonies as well as other charges, Hartman said.

