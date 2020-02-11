Man found incompetent for trial in Madison homicide files appeal over medication order

A man charged with shooting his sister to death on Christmas Eve in Madison is appealing a ruling on Monday in which a Dane County judge found he is incompetent to stand trial.
According to court papers filed Tuesday by his attorneys, Joseph G. Green, 57, of Madison, is appealing the ruling by Circuit Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn finding Green incompetent because it authorizes the state mental institution where Green would be housed to medicate him involuntarily, a ruling Green is also seeking to reverse.
At Monday's hearing, Green's attorneys, state assistant public defenders Colleen Taylor and Laura Breun, contended there was no need to authorize involuntary medication for Green.
Green is charged with first-degree intentional homicide for the Dec. 24 shooting death of his sister, Sheila Green, 63, at her South Midvale Boulevard home. A criminal complaint states a man believed to be Green called 911 and told a dispatcher his sister needed medical help. Green was also seen on surveillance video outside his apartment building on Sawyer Terrace putting an object into an outdoor trash bin that turned out to be a holstered gun, the complaint states.
The ammunition in the gun matched spent shells found at the scene of the shooting, the complaint states.
Green's lawyers contend the state Supreme Court has ruled that orders for the involuntary administration of medication must be halted automatically if an appeal is filed, but filed both a notice of appeal and a motion to stop medication "to protect Mr. Green's liberty interest in avoiding unwanted medication," the motion states.
Bailey-Rihn will rule after holding a hearing on the motion, which has not yet been scheduled.