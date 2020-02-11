Man found incompetent for trial in Madison homicide files appeal over medication order

A man charged with shooting his sister to death on Christmas Eve in Madison is appealing a ruling on Monday in which a Dane County judge found he is incompetent to stand trial.

According to court papers filed Tuesday by his attorneys, Joseph G. Green, 57, of Madison, is appealing the ruling by Circuit Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn finding Green incompetent because it authorizes the state mental institution where Green would be housed to medicate him involuntarily, a ruling Green is also seeking to reverse.

At Monday's hearing, Green's attorneys, state assistant public defenders Colleen Taylor and Laura Breun, contended there was no need to authorize involuntary medication for Green.

