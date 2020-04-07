Man found incompetent, Blue Mounds homicide case suspended

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The first-degree intentional homicide case against a man accused of killing a jogger in January near Blue Mounds was suspended Tuesday after a doctor determined the man currently is not competent to assist in his defense.

Dane County Circuit Judge Josann Reynolds agreed with findings that Riley L. Berg, 21, of Mount Horeb, is not competent. Berg was charged in February for the Jan. 15 death of Nicholas Day, 26, of Blue Mounds, who was shot while jogging on Highway JG in the town of Blue Mounds, then slashed in the neck 11 times, according to a criminal complaint.

A passer-by found Day's body.

Dr. Michael L. Hammer, a clinical psychologist, said at a hearing Tuesday that Berg, now housed at Mendota Mental Health Institute, has begun treatment to restore him to competency and has shown improvement already.

"I expect that will continue to be the case," Hammer said.

Appearing by video from Mendota, Berg also said he agreed that he is not competent.