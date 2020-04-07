Man found incompetent, Blue Mounds homicide case suspended

The first-degree intentional homicide case against a man accused of killing a jogger in January near Blue Mounds was suspended Tuesday after a doctor determined the man currently is not competent to assist in his defense.
Dane County Circuit Judge Josann Reynolds agreed with findings that Riley L. Berg, 21, of Mount Horeb, is not competent. Berg was charged in February for the Jan. 15 death of Nicholas Day, 26, of Blue Mounds, who was shot while jogging on Highway JG in the town of Blue Mounds, then slashed in the neck 11 times, according to a criminal complaint.
A passer-by found Day's body.
Dr. Michael L. Hammer, a clinical psychologist, said at a hearing Tuesday that Berg, now housed at Mendota Mental Health Institute, has begun treatment to restore him to competency and has shown improvement already.
"I expect that will continue to be the case," Hammer said.
Appearing by video from Mendota, Berg also said he agreed that he is not competent.
Reynolds ordered Berg to be committed to the state Department of Health Services for up to a year to restore him to competency. She also ordered that Berg receive involuntary treatment if necessary, which was not opposed by Berg's lawyer, Brian Severson.
Competency is the ability of a defendant to understand charges and legal procedures and to have the ability to assist attorneys with his or her defense. It differs from an insanity defense, which is about a defendant's ability to know right from wrong due to a mental illness, and to conform behavior to the law.
Berg was ordered to stand trial on the homicide charge after a preliminary hearing in February, but has yet to formally enter a plea to the charge.
According to a criminal complaint, police have been unable to find any connection between Berg and Day. But surveillance video placed Berg's car near the area where Day's body was found, and Day's blood was found in Berg's car, the complaint states.
The complaint states Berg's father, John Berg, told detectives that his son has been diagnosed with schizophrenia but takes medication for it.
