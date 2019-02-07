Jesse Bodie, charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide for nearly killing a man last year in a dispute over the way Bodie had treated the man’s mother, was found guilty Thursday night of a lesser charge.
A jury of nine women and three men deliberated 4½ hours before finding Bodie guilty of attempted second-degree intentional homicide, though there was initially confusion over whether the jury intended to say Bodie was guilty or not guilty. A poll of the jury by Circuit Judge John Hyland cleared up the confusion.
Bodie, 30, of Madison, shot Eldridge Taylor, 29, five times after Taylor confronted Bodie on March 28, 2018, at a North Side apartment complex over a dispute between Taylor’s mother and Bodie that happened the day before the shooting.
Bodie now faces up to 30 years of combined prison and extended supervision for the conviction. Before the trial, he also pleaded guilty to illegal gun possession by a felon and felony bail jumping. Hyland will sentence Bodie on April 24.
Jurors saw a surveillance video that showed Bodie getting into a car driven by his girlfriend, Elizabeth Pryor. Another car driven by Taylor then came up and blocked the path of Pryor’s car. Taylor got out of his car and confronted Bodie, who had also gotten out, and within 30 seconds Bodie shot Taylor.
Bodie, who took the witness stand Thursday, testified that he saw a gun under Taylor’s shirt, tucked into his waistband when Taylor approached him.
Taylor testified that he was unarmed. Police said nobody found a gun on Taylor’s body, but Bodie’s lawyer, John Smerlinski, asserted that a gun could have been snatched away by someone else. District Attorney Ismael Ozanne contended there was no evidence of that.
Bodie, along with Pryor, who testified twice during the trial — on Tuesday during the prosecution’s case and on Wednesday for the defense — both said Taylor made a death threat against Bodie before Bodie shot him.
Pryor was interviewed by police at least five times but had never mentioned the death threat until Wednesday, and didn’t mention it in her testimony on Tuesday. She said she was never specifically asked whether Taylor had made a threat.
In his closing argument Thursday, Smerlinski said this was “a classic case of self-defense.”
Ozanne, in his closing argument, told jurors that there was no doubt Bodie intended to kill Taylor.
“You have the evidence to show this wasn’t self-defense,” Ozanne said.
Ozanne said the surveillance video showed Taylor’s arms never left his sides during the brief confrontation, while Bodie got out of Pryor’s car with a handgun hidden behind his back.
But Smerlinski maintained that Taylor was “a threatening individual” who had spent the day hunting down Bodie over the argument between Taylor’s mother and Bodie.
“This was not a situation that my client looked to create,” Smerlinski said. “Mr. Taylor chose to confront my client.”
Smerlinski said Bodie was protecting himself, Pryor and their children, who were in Pryor’s car.
Assistant District Attorney David Hart, in his rebuttal argument, said Bodie instead traumatized the children, nearly causing them to witness a homicide.
“This isn’t the wild, wild west,” Hart said. “But he’s treating it like that.”