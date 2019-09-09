A man's body was found Saturday morning near railroad tracks in a town in eastern Dane County, according to the sheriff's office.
Deputies from the Dane County Sheriff's Office found the body on Underdahl Road in the town of Blooming Grove, just east of Madison, around 11:50 a.m.
The sheriff's office said the man's body had been there for "an extended period of time."
The sheriff's office and the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office are investigating the death. Officials did not identify the man or say how he died.
As of Monday, the medical examiner was conducting an autopsy, the sheriff's office said.