Man found dead in Rock County residence after stand-off, authorities say

A man was found dead in a Rock County residence on Monday after a stand-off with law enforcement, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office reported.

At 10:03 a.m. on Monday, a 911 caller requested a welfare check at a residence in 5100 block of North Buckskin Drive in the town of Harmony, Capt. Mark Thompson said in a statement.

Sheriff’s office personnel arrived at the residence at 10:53 a.m. to check on a man, and a man came out of the residence to let a dog out at 11:12 a.m. Deputies spoke with the man, who retreated into the residence and was last seen at 11:14 a.m. at a window, Thompson said.

The man was believed to be involved in a domestic incident at the residence on Sunday night in which he reportedly threatened and battered a female, who had left the residence. It was reported that the man was known to be in possession of multiple guns, Thompson said.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office brought in its SWAT Team and Hostage Negotiations Team at 1:16 p.m. and after several hours of attempting to contact the man, SWAT personnel entered the residence at 7:28 p.m. The man was found dead at 7:35 p.m., Thompson said.

No further information was released and the incident remains under investigation, Thompson said, adding that the Rock County Medical Examiner will release the man’s identity.