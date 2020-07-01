Man found dead in Monona pond was wanted for attempted homicide in shooting that injured 2 people

Authorities identified a man found dead Monday in a Monona retention pond as a Madison man who was being sought for a shooting in April that injured two people.
The body of Rodney J. Freeman Jr., 21, was found in the retention pond in the 500 block of River Place. The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office said the man was from Madison.
A person walking in the area noticed the body Monday night, and preliminary results of the autopsy confirmed that Freeman’s death was consistent with a drowning, the Medical Examiner’s Officer said.
According to a criminal complaint, Freeman was being sought on a warrant for three counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and one count of first-degree reckless injury.
Freeman fired shots in the 100 block of Paterson Street shortly after 4:15 p.m. April 1, injuring two people and damaging two vehicles, according to the complaint.
The shooting stemmed from an earlier fight at East Towne Mall, and one of those Freeman shot at told police it was old “gang stuff,” the complaint states.
The state Department of Justice is investigating Freeman’s death as an officer-involved death, since it happened after a police chase early Saturday that ended when the car crashed and the driver fled.
According to DOJ, Monona police saw a “vehicle of interest” related to violent crimes in Madison. The vehicle sped by officers before crashing into some trees. The driver fled on foot, and authorities were unable to find the person after a search with a K9.
DOJ said property located in the vehicle was identified as belonging to the person found in the lagoon. But the agency said its Division of Criminal Investigation is still trying to determine how the body found in the lagoon is connected to the vehicle crash.
The officers involved in the chase have been placed on paid leave, as is department policy. No officers were injured in the incident.
