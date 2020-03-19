You are the owner of this article.
Man found dead after house fire in Mount Horeb, authorities say
Man found dead after house fire in Mount Horeb, authorities say

A man was found dead after a house fire Wednesday in Mount Horeb, the Mount Horeb Police Department reported.

Chief Doug Vierck said that authorities were called to the house fire in the 500 block of Linda Road shortly before 11:45 a.m. Wednesday, and it was reported that a resident possibly was inside.

Arriving officers were told a neighbor and a firefighter had attempted to enter the residence, but could not due to fire, smoke, and heat, Vierck said.

Fire crews put out the fire and discovered the dead man inside the residence, Vierck said.

There were no immediate signs of foul play, he said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, with state fire investigators involved, and the Dane County Medical Examiner’s office will release the man’s identity and the cause of death after an autopsy, Vierck said.

