Man found dead after his vehicle found abandoned in Dodge County, authorities say

A 32-year-old man was found dead Friday afternoon hours after authorities found his vehicle abandoned in a nearby farm field that morning, the Dodge County Sheriff's Office said.

A Dodge County Sheriff's Deputy found an unoccupied vehicle that had crashed in a field off of Highway DJ near Shady Lane in the town of Oak Grove around 6:45 a.m., the Sheriff's Office reported. The car had minor damage, but was disabled.

Deputies tried to find the owner of the vehicle, the 32-year-old man, but he was not home when they stopped by his residence in Hustisford, the Sheriff's Office said.

More than seven hours later at 3:20 p.m., a resident reported finding an unresponsive man on the ground about two-thirds of a mile away from the crash, the Sheriff's Office said.

Emergency crews responded to the area, but the man, who was the owner of the vehicle, died at the scene. The Sheriff's Office did not release his name.

The Dodge County Medical Examiner's Office, Juneau EMS and the Clyman/Lowell/Reeseville First Responders also assisted with the investigation.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.