Man found competent to stand trial in Brittany Zimmermann murder
Man found competent to stand trial in Brittany Zimmermann murder

A man charged with the 2008 murder of a UW-Madison student was found competent Thursday to stand trial, and will face a preliminary hearing next month.

David A. Kahl, 54, who was charged last year with first-degree intentional homicide for the death of Brittany Zimmermann, agreed after an examination that he is competent to assist in his defense. 

Kahl's attorneys had sought the determination in March. 

At a brief hearing, Kahl, appearing by video from the Oshkosh Correctional Institution, told Circuit Judge Juan Colas he agreed with the findings of the exam. His attorney, Benjamin Gonring, informed the court that would be Kahl's position in a letter to the court on June 1.

David A. Kahl (copy)

Kahl

The preliminary hearing for Kahl will be held on July 15 before Colas. Kahl's bail remains at $1 million.

Kahl remains at Oshkosh, though, while he finishes a sentence for a seventh-offense drunken driving conviction. His sentence ends in November. 

Prosecutors allege that on April 2, 2008, Kahl was going to houses in Zimmermann’s Downtown neighborhood asking for money for what he claimed was a tire repair. The money instead was to be used to buy crack cocaine, prosecutors said.

There was evidence Zimmermann’s door was kicked open, and when she tried to call 911 for help, her screams could be heard. Prosecutors said Kahl took Zimmermann’s cellphone from her and broke it. The complaint states she was stabbed and strangled.

