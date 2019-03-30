A man found bleeding from his head Friday night was involved in a shots fired incident Downtown, but police said the wound wasn't from a gunshot.
The shots fired reports came into the Dane County 911 Center at about 11:45 p.m., in the 200 block of North Ingersoll Street, Madison police said.
Arriving officers found the 33-year-old man bleeding from the head.
"His head injury resulted from blunt force trauma," said Sgt. David Compton.
"There was evidence at the scene that shorts were fired, but the situation is still under investigation."
Police determined the injured man was the one firing the shots, so he was arrested and tentatively charged with second-degree reckless endangerment