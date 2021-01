Man flees with cash, cigarettes in robbery of North Side gas station, Madison police say

A man fled with cash and cigarettes in a robbery of a North Side gas station Tuesday night, Madison police reported.

Police were dispatched to the Citgo station, 1423 Northport Dr., about 8:50 p.m. Tuesday on a report of an armed robbery, Lt. Shannon Blackamore said in a report.

The man entered the station, demanded cash from the register, and threatened to shoot the employee, before fleeing with an undisclosed amount of cash and a few cartons of Newport cigarettes, Blackamore said.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact Madison Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.

Registered child sex offenders in Dane County

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.