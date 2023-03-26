A man crashed a vehicle allegedly filled with drugs and money at the John Nolen Drive exit ramp following a chase with Monona police, authorities said.

Shondrell Evans, 26, of Madison, briefly fled police on foot after crashing his vehicle and scaling a fence just after 9:20 p.m. on Saturday, said Monona Chief Brian Chaney. Evans eventually surrendered to police.

Evans allegedly had a "large quantity" of cocaine, oxycodone and a large sum of cash in the vehicle, Chaney said.

An officer and Evans had injuries on their hands from scaling the fence, Chaney said.

The chase with Monona law enforcement began during an attempted traffic and drug investigation on West Broadway, Chaney said.

