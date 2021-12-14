Man flees on bicycle after baseball bat attack at East Side store, Madison police say

A man fled on a bicycle after attacking another man with a baseball bat at an East Side convenience store on Monday, Madison police reported.
At about 5:30 p.m. Monday, two men got into an argument inside Kwik Trip, 401 N. Third St., Lt. Jennifer Hannah said in a statement.
One of the men asked the clerk to call 911, and the men then went outside where one of the men swung a bat at the other man's head. The bat struck the other man’s hand and he fell to the ground, Hannah said.
The man, who told officers that he did not know his attacker, suffered minor hand and knee injuries, Hannah said.
Kwik Trip employees broke up the fight and confiscated the bat, the attacker fled on his bicycle and officers were unable to locate him, Hannah said.
Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.